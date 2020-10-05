Left Menu
Development News Edition

French new COVID-19 cases slow down, but death toll accelerates

French health authorities on Monday reported 5,084 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 16,972 and Sunday's 12,565. The Monday figure always tend to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 69 to 32,299, versus 32 on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:27 IST
French new COVID-19 cases slow down, but death toll accelerates

French health authorities on Monday reported 5,084 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 16,972 and Sunday's 12,565.

The Monday figure always tend to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 69 to 32,299, versus 32 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 624,274.

Also Read: Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he's leaving hospital Monday; White House hit by wave of infections

President Donald Trump said he felt really good and will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, despite a wave of infections that have hit his White House four weeks before the U.S. election. Trump...

Pak's opposition parties alliance to hold first rally on october 16

Pakistans Opposition parties announced on Monday to hold their first anti-government rally on October 16, four weeks after an alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM was setup to launch a campaign to oust the Imran Khan-led government. On...

COVID-19 could spread by airborne transmission - CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning.It said some people could get infected by exposure to ...

COVID SCIENCE-Breathing with face mask does not alter oxygen level; virus can last 9 hours on skin

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Breathing with face masks does not affect the lungs The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020