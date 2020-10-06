Trump says will leave hospital on Monday, "Don't be afraid of Covid."
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will leave the U.S. military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt "really good." "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:15 IST
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said on Twitter.
