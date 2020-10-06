West Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.

The metropolis accounted for 16 fatalities, while nine deaths were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said. Of the 61 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

The new cases include 742 infections from North 24 Parganas and 669 from Kolkata. Altogether, 3,009 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 87.95 per ent. So far, 2,40,707 patients have been cured in the state, it said.

West Bengal currently has 27,717 active cases. As many as 40,140 samples have been tested in the state since Sunday evening and 34,38,128 overall, the bulletin added.