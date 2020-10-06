Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent. Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially. "Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:05 IST
Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent. Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," he said. The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

"I hope the second wave will slowly pass," Kejriwal said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Javadekar releases Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibition

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar released the Standard Operating Procedures SOPfor film exhibition here today. The SOP on preventive measures for Exhibition of Films has been prepared in consultation wi...

Tech, healthcare weakness drives European shares lower

European stocks eased from a two-week high on Tuesday as a slide in technology and healthcare stocks along with mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about a U.S. stimulus package that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.The pan-Eur...

US, Australia, India, Japan discuss China's growing power

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday at a meeting with the US and other diplomats that their Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, a concept to counter Chinas growing assertiveness, is more important than ever amid challen...

Indonesia reports 4,056 new COVID-19 cases, 121 deaths

Indonesia on Tuesday reported 4,056 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 311,176, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose by 121, the highest daily increase since S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020