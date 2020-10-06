Swiss report 700 new coronavirus cases in a day

The number of coronavirus infections rose by 700 in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Tuesday. It reported a total of 56,632 confirmed cases, up from 55,932 on Monday. The death toll was steady at 1,787.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1,464 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.