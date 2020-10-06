Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland reports new record of daily coronavirus-related deaths

Poland said it would enforce restrictions more strictly as it reported a daily record of 58 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, as well as sharp increases in the number of ventilators and hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients. The country reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to Saturday's record of 2,367.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:50 IST
Poland reports new record of daily coronavirus-related deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Poland said it would enforce restrictions more strictly as it reported a daily record of 58 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, as well as sharp increases in the number of ventilators and hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

The country reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to Saturday's record of 2,367. Poland, which has a population of 38 million, has reported 104,316 cases overall and 2,717 deaths, much lower than many other European countries. "Only those with a medical certificate from a doctor can choose not to wear a mask where it is mandatory ... any person who doesn't wear a mask (and doesn't have a certificate) will face the harshest of punishments," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

He said there would be a ban on using some venues for dancing and new distancing rules to prevent mass gatherings. The ministry said that as of Tuesday there were 263 ventilators and 3,719 hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 and 2,399 respectively a week ago.

"This is very disturbing," Deputy Heath Minister Waldemar Kraska told private television broadcaster Polsat News. Commenting on reports that Poland is running out of remdesivir, Kraska said some hospitals did not have the COVID-19 drug.

The health ministry plans to increase the number of hospital beds for COVID patients and wants to open more hospitals to treat only COVID-19. Poland introduced strict lockdown measures quickly during the early stages of the pandemic, but the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wants to avoid another economically damaging lockdown and has introduced targeted measures in the worst affected places.

The biggest spike in new cases on Tuesday was reported in central Poland, increasing the risk that Warsaw will face tighter restrictions.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP releases new standards for private equity funds to contribute to SDGs

A new set of Standards released today by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP lays out how private equity funds can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs -- the worlds blueprint to achieve a better and more sustain...

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side i...

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020