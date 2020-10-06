Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSK to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial after safety clearance

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology will expand their trial of an experimental antibody to treat COVID-19 after initial use by a group of volunteers did not raise any safety concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:04 IST
GSK to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial after safety clearance

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology will expand their trial of an experimental antibody to treat COVID-19 after initial use by a group of volunteers did not raise any safety concerns. The two partners in August started testing the antibody on early-stage COVID-19 patients, hoping to keep symptoms from progressing.

Various firms are running tests in this promising class of antiviral drugs to combat the pandemic. After testing the drug on 20 U.S. participants for safety, the trial will now expand as planned to 1,300 patients globally.

Half the participants will be randomly assigned to a control group receiving a placebo. Interim trial results may be available as early as the end of 2020. Complete efficacy results are expected as early as January or later in the first quarter of 2021.

The long-acting single injection will be tested on recently diagnosed high-risk cases for its ability to prevent hospitalisation, typically a life threatening disease stage. An experimental two-antibody combination under development by Regeneron was mong the drugs used on U.S. President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection.

That was only days after Regeneron, in a manufacturing partnership with Roche, said the drug was shown to reduce viral levels and improved symptoms at an early disease stage. That data would likely support a request for emergency use authorization. Eli Lilly, which will get manufacturing help from Amgen, last month also released data showing that one of its antibodies lowered patient virus levels and could prevent disease progression.

Natural antibodies, part of the body's adaptive immune system, are normally made by white blood cells in response to a foreign substance in the body. But pharma companies, also including AstraZeneca and Molecular Partners, are working on monoclonal antibodies made in bioreactors from living cells, for a more targeted attack on the virus.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP releases new standards for private equity funds to contribute to SDGs

A new set of Standards released today by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP lays out how private equity funds can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs -- the worlds blueprint to achieve a better and more sustain...

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side i...

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020