LG Manoj Sinha pays surprise visit to GMC hospital in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here and took stock of facilities being provided to COVID-19 patients and others. The LG's visit comes amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the disease in Jammu over the past month.

The region's infection tally stands at 32,249. Out of total 1,268 COVID-19 related deaths in the union territory so far, Jammu accounts for 395. Most of the deaths in Jammu have been reported over the past month. Various political parties have expressed concern over the spike in the number of fatalities and questioned the measures taken by the administration to meet the challenge, besides the lack of facilities at the GMC.

During his visit, Sinha took rounds of different medical units and enquired about the availability of necessary equipment and other facilities for patient care, an official spokesperson said. He said Sinha also took stock of the interventions made by the hospital administration to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking cognisance of the complaints being received from the general public regarding the shortage of oxygen, the LG directed the concerned officers to rationalise the resources and resolve the prevalent issues. He also said senior doctors should attend to COVID-19 patients.

Sinha also visited the emergency ward, high dependency unit, among other units, before holding a meeting with senior officers, the spokesperson said. The LG was informed that the supply of oxygen has been restored and there is no shortage as on date, he said.