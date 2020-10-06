Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 tally climbs to over 1.48 lakh in Rajasthan; death toll 1,574

Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Sikar and Udaipur reported a death due to the disease each, according to an official report issued here. The maximum of 469 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:01 IST
COVID-19 tally climbs to over 1.48 lakh in Rajasthan; death toll 1,574

With 2,121 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Rajasthan shot up to 1,48,316 on Tuesday, while 15 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,574. Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Sikar and Udaipur reported a death due to the disease each, according to an official report issued here.

The maximum of 469 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said. Fresh COVID-19 cases were also reported from Ajmer (146), Alwar (196), Banswara (13), Baran (one), Barmer (36), Bharatpur (36), Bhilwara (151), Bikaner (155), Bundi (one), Chittorgarh (15), Churu (29), Dausa (seven), Dholpur (25), Dungarpur (22), Ganganagar (54), Hanumangarh (29), Jaisalmer (21), Jalore (11), Jhalawar (11), Jhunjhunu (29), Jodhpur (292), Karauli (15), Kota (55), Nagaur (14), Pali (22), Pratapgarh (three), Rajsamand (10), Sawaimadhopur (eight), Sikar (85), Sirohi (seven), Tonk (eight) and Udaipur (145).

A total of 1,25,448 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state is 21,294 at present, the report said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...

Darbar Move: Civil secretariat to close in Srinagar on Oct 30

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, will close here on October 30 and reopen in winter capital Jammu on November 9 as part of the biannual Darbar Move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in ...

Bowlers will give CSK tough time: KKR batsman Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi feels that his sides bowlers have a measure of the pitch here and they can make life difficult for Chennai Super Kings batsmen in their IPL match on Wednesday. The Pat Cummins-led KKR attack was ...

Surya steers Mumbai Indians to 193/4

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest here on Tuesday. Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020