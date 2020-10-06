COVID-19 tally climbs to over 1.48 lakh in Rajasthan; death toll 1,574

With 2,121 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Rajasthan shot up to 1,48,316 on Tuesday, while 15 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,574. Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Sikar and Udaipur reported a death due to the disease each, according to an official report issued here.

The maximum of 469 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said. Fresh COVID-19 cases were also reported from Ajmer (146), Alwar (196), Banswara (13), Baran (one), Barmer (36), Bharatpur (36), Bhilwara (151), Bikaner (155), Bundi (one), Chittorgarh (15), Churu (29), Dausa (seven), Dholpur (25), Dungarpur (22), Ganganagar (54), Hanumangarh (29), Jaisalmer (21), Jalore (11), Jhalawar (11), Jhunjhunu (29), Jodhpur (292), Karauli (15), Kota (55), Nagaur (14), Pali (22), Pratapgarh (three), Rajsamand (10), Sawaimadhopur (eight), Sikar (85), Sirohi (seven), Tonk (eight) and Udaipur (145).

A total of 1,25,448 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state is 21,294 at present, the report said..