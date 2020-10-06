Romania shuts theatres, restaurants in Bucharest, other cities

Romanian authorities will close theatres, cinemas and indoor restaurants in the capital Bucharest and several other cities from Wednesday to try to stem an increase in coronavirus infections, they said on Tuesday. Also from Wednesday, travellers from 49 high-risk countries, including France, Spain and Britain, will need to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, except those travelling for less than three days, who must have a negative coronavirus test.

Romania has been reporting more than 2,000 new cases daily almost every day for the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 139,612 since the pandemic reached the country in late February. While 109,898 people have recovered, 5,121 have died, the highest fatality rate in the European Union's eastern wing, and the government has extended a state of alert until mid-October.

Indoor restaurants, cinemas and theatres re-opened in September after being shut since March. The restrictions will remain in place until the number of infections in the affected areas drops to 1.5 per 1,000 people over 14 days. Across the country, officials said on Monday they were banning religious pilgrimages.