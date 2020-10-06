Left Menu
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff go into quarantine after coronavirus hits Coast Guard

"There is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces."

The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. defense officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the military's top brass - with the exception of the Coast Guard vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray - had all tested negative so far and were still carrying out their duties.

But the disclosure risks adding to a sense of uncertainty about operations at the highest levels of the U.S. government after President Donald Trump himself contracted the illness, along with senior White House staff and other Republican leaders. In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that all potential close contacts from Ray's meetings at the Pentagon were tested Tuesday morning and that none of them exhibited symptoms.

"We have no additional positive tests to report at this time," Hoffman said in a statement. "There is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces."

Ray attended meetings late last week with the U.S. military's top brass, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, Trump's top military advisor. U.S. officials told Reuters that Milley was self-isolating, as was the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and military leaders from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

The Coast Guard disclosed earlier on Tuesday that Ray had tested positive on Monday for the virus after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend. It said Ray will be quarantining from home.

