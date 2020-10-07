Another Trump aide tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement. President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, soon after it was known that their close aide Hope Hicks contracted the infection.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 06:03 IST
Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10. “Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, soon after it was known that their close aide Hope Hicks contracted the infection. Trump was admitted to a military hospital on Friday and was discharged on Monday. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and three of the staff from the press office also tested positive. At least three journalists working at the White House tested positive for the infection. On Tuesday, the White House issued an updated guideline on health and safety of the residence staff. “With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination,” it said. The residence staff in direct contact with the Trump family are tested daily, with the support staff tested every 48 hours. In addition to support from a medical unit, independent health consultants have been hired, who are available to check the staff and their families, facilitating ancillary testing as needed, it added. As per another memorandum, Vice-President Mike Pence tested negative on Tuesday. He is scheduled to have his vice-presidential debate with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris at Salt Lake City in Utah on Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in another statement said from a public standpoint, it is safe for the vice-president to participate in the upcoming debate.

