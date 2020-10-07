Left Menu
Russia evacuates villages as huge blaze breaks out at arms depot - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:15 IST
Russia evacuates villages as huge blaze breaks out at arms depot - Ifax
Russian authorities rushed to evacuate people from more than 10 villages in the region of Ryazan on Wednesday after a blaze broke out at an ammunition depot, sending thick smoke belching into the air, the Interfax news agency reported.

Munitions could be heard detonating at the depot in footage circulated on social media. A witness in one of the videos said shrapnel and ash was falling from the sky. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

