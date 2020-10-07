Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's daily COVID-19 count crosses 10,000; Tally breaches 2.5 lakh mark

The toll climbed to 906with 22 more fatalities, the state government said. In the last 24 hours, a total of 73,816 samples were sent for testing and 10,606 positive cases detected, including 98 health workers, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release here.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:48 IST
Kerala's daily COVID-19 count crosses 10,000; Tally breaches 2.5 lakh mark

In the highest single-day surge of COVID-19, Kerala's fresh infections crossed the grim mark of 10,000 on Wednesday, taking the total infecion count to 2,51,405. The toll climbed to 906with 22 more fatalities, the state government said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 73,816 samples were sent for testing and 10,606 positive cases detected, including 98 health workers, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release here. Kerala Power Minister M M Mani too tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and the 75-year old leader has been admitted to the government medical college hospital here.

Four districts reported over 1,000 cases-- Kozhikode (1,576), Malappuram (1,350), Ernakulam (1,201) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,182) while five other districts logged more than 500 cases. With samples of 6,161 people returning negative, the total recoveries so far touched 1,60,253, leaving 92,161 active cases in the state, which has been witnessing a severe spread of the virus in the past few weeks.

The state, which crossed the grim milestone of two lakh cases on October 1, added 50,000 cases in the last six days, reflecting the sharp spike. Two people in their 90s and as many in their 80s were among the 22 who lost the battle to the infection.

Among those who tested positive on Wednesday, a total of 9,542 were infected through contact, as many as 55 had come from abroad and 164 from other states, Shailaja said. At least 2,67,834 people are under observation in various districts with 29,503 of them in hospitals.

So far 33,40,242 samples have been sent for testing. The release also said 81 cases were registered and 321 people arrested for violating prohibitory orders in force.

Cases were registered against 2,129 people, 1,032 arrested and 49 vehicles seized for violating COVID-19 protocols, it said. As many as 6,854 people were found not wearing masks.

Kerala had reported the country's first positive case on January 30, a medical student from Wuhan in China, which was the epicentre of the pandemic that spread across the globe. The second and third cases were also Wuhan returnees and from Kerala and all recovered later while the state was able to control the spread of the virus in the initial phases, winning accolades from various quarters.

However, with the steady increase in cases, the government last week clamped prohibitory orders, banning assembly of more than five people at any place, including banks, shops and commercial establishments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday urged people to be extremely careful as the virus was spreading fast due to contact.

The cases were increasing on a daily basis due to carelessness by the public and the government was expediting the process of identifying and isolating possible patients in all districts as much as possible, Vijayan had said..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020