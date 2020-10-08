Left Menu
Tripura now has 4,392 active coronavirus cases, while 23,043 people have been cured of the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states till date, he said. The state has tested 4,06,750 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added..

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST
Tripura reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,759 on Thursday as 214 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 301, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 162 coronavirus deaths so far, the official said. Tripura now has 4,392 active coronavirus cases, while 23,043 people have been cured of the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states till date, he said.

The state has tested 4,06,750 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added..

