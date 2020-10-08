Left Menu
Kenya: 300-bed COVID-19 isolation center at Technical University of Mombasa gets closed

Updated: 08-10-2020 11:07 IST
The 300-bed COVID-19 isolation center at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) has been shut down to pave the way for the resumption of in-person learning, according to a news report by Nation.

The isolation center, which was the largest in Mombasa County, was launched by Governor Hassan Joho in April to supplement the capacity to treat coronavirus patients at the Coast General Hospital.

Confirming its closure, Tum Vice-Chancellor Laila Abubakar said the more than 300 beds had already been removed from the engineering block as the institution reopens this week.

"Fumigation is currently ongoing as we wait for students to report back to the university," Prof Abubakar said.

Following Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha's announcement last week, final-year students at universities and tertiary institutions should resume on-campus learning this week.

peaking to the Nation, Mombasa County Chief Health Officer Khadijah Shikely said they are creating more space for COVID-19 patients at the Coast General Hospital, Tudor Sub-county Hospital, and Port Reitz Sub-county Hospital.

"We want to be prepared in case there is a second wave. There were only two patients remaining at the Tum center, whom we relocated," she said.

Dr. Shikely further said the strain on health facilities had been eased as the bulk of infected people were on home-based care.

More COVID-19 cases are still being reported daily in Mombasa, which health officers have blamed on reluctance by the residents to maintain social distance and put on masks.

However, Dr. Shikely said the health department is not relenting in its efforts to remind the people of their safety against the disease.

This comes after most COVID-19 rules have been relaxed across the country, with schools and universities undergoing phased reopening after six months of closure.

