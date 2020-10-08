Coronavirus won't be as bad as in March, April in Germany - minister

Germany is not facing a coronavirus situation that is as serious as it was in March and April, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday in response to a surge in cases.

"We won't get to the situation we had in March or April," said Spahn, adding few cases arose from shops, hairdressers, and public transport. Even schools and nurseries were coping relatively well, he said, adding the main problems were social gatherings, big events, weddings and religious gatherings.