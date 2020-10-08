Croatia reports record high 542 daily COVID-19 cases
Croatia's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high 542 on Thursday, health authorities said. The previous record high of 369 was reported on Sept. 3. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Croatia has reported 18,989 cases with 310 fatalities. There are 2,206 active cases currently.Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:51 IST
Croatia's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high 542 on Thursday, health authorities said. The previous record high of 369 was reported on Sept. 3.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Croatia has reported 18,989 cases with 310 fatalities. There are 2,206 active cases currently.