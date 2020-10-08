Hospital completes 50 deliveries of COVID-19 positive women

In a significant achievement, Dr T M A Pai hospital at Udupi has successfully conducted deliveries of 50 pregnant women suffering from COVID-19 between May and October. The hospitals department of obstetrics and gynaecology conducted 50 deliveries from May 27 to October 3 with the 50th delivery taking place on October 3, a hospital release said on Thursday.

With the recent studies showing the risk of coronavirus infections in new-born babies, the hospital took stringent measures to ensure that the mother and baby are healthy and are COVID-free. Since the time COVID-19 spread started, the hospital has helped deliver 50 perfectly healthy babies without any complications.

According to Dr Shashikala K Bhat, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, all the deliveries were eventful. The new-born babies were looked after by the department of paediatrics.

Mothers and new-born babies were given special care in separate sections to ensure the safety of the new-born. The hospital also made sure that the patients do not face any COVID-19 complications that can potentially impact the health of the mother and the child, she said.

The hospital medical superintendent Dr Shashikiran Umakanth said the doctors and the staff conducted all deliveries and surgeries with strict infection control precautions and patient care protocols. All patients were evaluated thoroughly according to COVID-19 protocols.

With the active support of the Udupi district administration and the state government, the hospital was fully dedicated to the treatment of all COVID-19 patients during this period, he said. The hospital has 150 beds set aside for handling infected patients.