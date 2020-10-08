Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,736

Nagaland reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 6,736, health department officials said on Thursday. A total of 66 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the recovery count to 5,510, they said. The recovery rate stood at 81.79 per cent.

"Altogether 21 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today Kohima 17, Dimapur 2 and Peren and Mon one each," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said in a tweet. Nagaland now has 1,149 active COVID-19 cases.

Twelve people have so far died due to the contagion, while five others lost their lives due to comorbidities, he said, adding, 54 patients have migrated to other states. The state has tested 84,033 samples thus far, health officials said.