Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,736

Nagaland reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 6,736, health department officials said on Thursday. Nagaland now has 1,149 active COVID-19 cases. Twelve people have so far died due to the contagion, while five others lost their lives due to comorbidities, he said, adding, 54 patients have migrated to other states.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:09 IST
Nagaland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,736

Nagaland reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 6,736, health department officials said on Thursday. A total of 66 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the recovery count to 5,510, they said. The recovery rate stood at 81.79 per cent.

"Altogether 21 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected today Kohima 17, Dimapur 2 and Peren and Mon one each," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said in a tweet. Nagaland now has 1,149 active COVID-19 cases.

Twelve people have so far died due to the contagion, while five others lost their lives due to comorbidities, he said, adding, 54 patients have migrated to other states. The state has tested 84,033 samples thus far, health officials said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi seeks airline aid, comprehensive deal as U.S. COVID-19 talks resume

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarante...

U.S. airline aid up in the air as pandemic relief talks resume

The prospects for quick federal aid for U.S. airlines remained uncertain on Thursday with mixed signals about the state of negotiations over standalone legislation for the struggling sector and a larger COVID-19 economic relief bill. U.S. H...

Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug cuts COVID-19 deaths in trial, data shows

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday fewer deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients taking a combination of its rheumatoid arthritis drug and Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir in a clinical trial, compared to only remdesivir. Lilly said the ...

Hero Motorsports powers through second stage of Andalucia Rally

Hero MotoSports Team continued its run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Thursday with mixed results in the second stage. Sebastian Buhler impressed with his consistent performance and finished the day at the 13th place.Joaquim Rodrigues, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020