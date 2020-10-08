PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3935 3696 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 739719 684930 6128 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 11267 8396 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 191397 157635 794 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 192671 180357 929 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 12922 11344 186 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 131739 103828 1134 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 300833 272948 5653 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 37102 31902 484 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 147951 127923 3541 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 138682 126267 1548 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 16655 13550 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 81793 69020 1291 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 89702 79176 767 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 679356 552519 9675 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 258850 167256 930 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 4802 3511 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 142022 122687 2547 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1493884 1212016 39430------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 12679 9719 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7261 4832 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2150 1926 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 6736 5510 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 244142 216984 974 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 30539 25256 556 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 121716 107200 3741 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 152605 128583 1605 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3236 2619 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 640943 586454 10052------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 206644 179075 1201 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 27759 23043 301 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 53359 44535 702 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 427459 378662 6245 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 284030 249737 5439 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6896540 5893096 106438------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 72287 80315 987 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 68,35,655 and the death toll at 1,05,526. The ministry said that 58,27,704 people have so far recovered from the infection.