Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:09 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3935 3696 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 739719 684930 6128 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 11267 8396 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 191397 157635 794 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 192671 180357 929 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 12922 11344 186 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 131739 103828 1134 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 300833 272948 5653 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 37102 31902 484 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 147951 127923 3541 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 138682 126267 1548 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 16655 13550 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 81793 69020 1291 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 89702 79176 767 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 679356 552519 9675 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 258850 167256 930 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 4802 3511 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 142022 122687 2547 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1493884 1212016 39430------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 12679 9719 83 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7261 4832 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2150 1926 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 6736 5510 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 244142 216984 974 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 30539 25256 556 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 121716 107200 3741 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 152605 128583 1605 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3236 2619 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 640943 586454 10052------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 206644 179075 1201 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 27759 23043 301 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 53359 44535 702 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 427459 378662 6245 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 284030 249737 5439 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6896540 5893096 106438------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 72287 80315 987 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 68,35,655 and the death toll at 1,05,526. The ministry said that 58,27,704 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi seeks airline aid, comprehensive deal as U.S. COVID-19 talks resume

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarante...

U.S. airline aid up in the air as pandemic relief talks resume

The prospects for quick federal aid for U.S. airlines remained uncertain on Thursday with mixed signals about the state of negotiations over standalone legislation for the struggling sector and a larger COVID-19 economic relief bill. U.S. H...

Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug cuts COVID-19 deaths in trial, data shows

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday fewer deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients taking a combination of its rheumatoid arthritis drug and Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir in a clinical trial, compared to only remdesivir. Lilly said the ...

Hero Motorsports powers through second stage of Andalucia Rally

Hero MotoSports Team continued its run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Thursday with mixed results in the second stage. Sebastian Buhler impressed with his consistent performance and finished the day at the 13th place.Joaquim Rodrigues, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020