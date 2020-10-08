Left Menu
Development News Edition

French cities of Lyon and Lille to go on maximum COVID-19 alert level - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:51 IST
French cities of Lyon and Lille to go on maximum COVID-19 alert level - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will go on maximum coronavirus alert level from Saturday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. Paris and Marseille were put on maximum alert earlier, which led to the closure of bars in those cities.

Veran said the situation in Toulouse and Montpellier was also worrying and that those cities could also be moved to the maximum COVID-19 alert level from early next week.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in loan default case

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, his wife and nine others in connection with an alleged loan default case worth Rs 826 crore in a Punjab National Bank-led consortium of banks by Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd, offi...

Sonia condoles ex-CBI director Ashwini Kumar's demise, hails him as outstanding officer

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of former CBI director Ashwini Kumar, who was found hanging at his residence in Shimla, and hailed him as an outstanding officer who took his responsibilities with utmost serio...

ONGC to explore oil, gas at Bikaner; block allocated for 3 years

State-owned ONGC will explore oil and natural gas in an area of 2,118.83 sq km at the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, for which the company has been allocated a block for three years. Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary Mines and Petroleum ...

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

IT services major TCS on Thursday said it has launched 10 new Threat Management Centres TMC across locations - including the US, UK, Spain and India - for providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers. In response to heighte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020