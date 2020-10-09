COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Left Menu
(Eds: adding details of cases in states) New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with 70,496 infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with 70,496 infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 69,06,151. The death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 59,06,069 pushing the recovery rate to 85.52 percent, while there are 8,93,592 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.94 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.54 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 Andhra Pradesh, and 37 from Delhi. A total of 1,06,490 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 39,430 from Maharashtra followed by 10,052 from Tamil Nadu, 9,675 from Karnataka, 6,245 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,128 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,653 from Delhi, 5,439 from West Bengal, 3,741 from Punjab and 3,538 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

