Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No plan to close educational institutions, says Pak minister amidst fears of second wave

Pakistan has said there is no plan to shut down educational institutions again, amidst a simmering fear that a second wave coupled with winter season could reverse the gains against the pandemic in the country. The NCOC also expressed concern that cases of violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are on the rise.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:32 IST
COVID-19: No plan to close educational institutions, says Pak minister amidst fears of second wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has said there is no plan to shut down educational institutions again, amidst a simmering fear that a second wave coupled with winter season could reverse the gains against the pandemic in the country. Last month, Pakistan reopened all educational institutions which remained shut for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both private and public schools were opened under strict restriction and were told by the authorities to follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the contagious virus.

"With the blessing of Almighty Allah, we are in a position to send our children to schools. The decision of closing schools during the outbreak was a good assessment, which has saved our education sector and now we have no intention to close educational institutions again," education minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had warned that a rise in COVID-19 infections could be expected in winter. In its meeting on Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) -- the nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified national effort against COVID-19 -- noted a "slight increase" in the positivity rate in the country.

Positivity rate is the percentage of positive results out of the total number of tests sampled. The NCOC also expressed concern that cases of violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are on the rise. Mahmood rejected reports and rumours that education institutions could be closed amidst an increase in the positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the nationwide coronavirus tally reached 317,595 on Friday after 661 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight more people succumbed to the deadly viral infection overnight, taking the death toll to 6,552, it said, adding that 302,708 people have recovered so far from the disease. Sindh reported the maximum number of 139,571 cases, followed by Punjab at 100,330, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 38,219, Islamabad at 17,122, Balochistan at 15,480, Gilgit-Baltistan at 3,893 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,980.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court

Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation....

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back COVID recovery

Britains economy grew much more slowly than expected in August, setting back its recovery from the coronavirus lockdown, with much of what growth there was down to a one-off government restaurant subsidy programme, official data showed on F...

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

RBI to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans to push demand

In order to promote the housing sector, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans, making the product attractive for both borrower and lenders. With revision in the risk weightage, the requiremen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020