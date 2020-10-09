Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
10:46 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with 70,496 infections being reported in a day as the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. 9:30 a.m. Mizoram reports seven new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 2,157, official statement says.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:13 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:48 p.m.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,951 km of highways were constructed in the first six months of the current fiscal year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says. 2:31 p.m.

Novel coronavirus can survive on skin for nine hours, study says. 2:29 p.m. The pomp and grandeur associated with Navratri in Gujarat will be largely missing this year as the state government banned organisation of any 'garba' event during the upcoming festival due to the coronavirus pandemic 2:21 p.m.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it does not have any objection now to increase the frequency of local trains in Mumbai and said the services may be used by the general public provided they wear masks and follow social distancing norms. 2:11 p.m.

Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases. 1:44 p.m.

More than 1,800 students and staff from universities across the north-east of England, currently under tougher localised lockdowns, tested positive for coronavirus over the past week. 1:35 p.m.

Odisha reports 2,697 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities. 1:24 p.m.

COVID-19 tally in Thane district up by 1,514. 1:09 p.m.

The COVID-19 tally in Puducherry shot up to 30,904 on Friday after the addition of 371 new cases, while two more people died of the virus. 12:45 p.m.

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from child rights body NCPCR while taking note of its letter which directed eight states, accounting for over 70 per cent of children in care homes, to ensure their return to their families. 12:39 p.m.

RBI Governor Shaktianta Das says retail inflation is expected to remain close to the targeted level by the last quarter of the current fiscal year, however, it is likely to stay above the tolerance level at 6.8 per cent for the quarter ended September 2020. 12:08 p.m.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key interest rates unchanged but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. 12:00 p.m.

Scientists detect long-lived antibodies in blood and saliva samples from COVID-19 patients. 11:50 a.m.

Pakistan has said there is no plan to shut down educational institutions again, amidst a simmering fear that a second wave coupled with winter season could reverse the gains against the pandemic in the country. 11:22 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 784 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities. 11:04 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. 10:54 a.m.

The Nagaland government has issued guidelines for the celebration of the forthcoming Durga puja, allowing pandals to be set up only at temples in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official says. 10:46 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with 70,496 infections being reported in a day as the death toll climbed to 1,06,490 with 964 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. 10:32 a.m.

China joins COVAX alliance for global distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines. 10:20 a.m.

RBI keeps policy rate unchanged at 4 per cent. 9:46 a.m.

Tripura reports 223 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities. 9:42 a.m.

Telangana records 1,891 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2.08 lakh while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,208. 9:30 a.m.

Mizoram reports seven new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 2,157, official statement says. 9:06 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,952 as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official says..

Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy

Further consolidating Indias fraternal relations with Bangladesh at all levels will be his top priority, the new Indian envoy here has said as he termed the existing bilateral ties beyond the strategic partnership. High Commissioner Vikram ...

French hostage freed in Mali: Ordeal was 'spiritual retreat'

French humanitarian worker Sophie Petronin said early Friday she had been treated relatively well during her nearly four years in captivity at the hands of Islamic militants, as she and three other newly released hostages celebrated reunion...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Banks, bottom lines, Brexit

1BANKING ON RECOVERYAfter U.S. Q2 results beat expectations, Q3 will show whether dire forecasts for companies bottom lines were justified. Most sectors will again show steep drops in earnings but it should be less dramatic than the previou...

From 'slog overs' to 'strike form', RBI Guv imparts cricket flavour to economic outlook

Amid the IPL season, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday chose cricketing terminologies to suggest that some of the worst-hit sectors of the economy can use slog overs to rescue the innings. Open their accounts and stri...
