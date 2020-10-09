Swiss add Berlin, Hamburg, others to COVID-19 quarantine list

Swiss health authorities on Friday added Berlin and Hamburg in Germany, the Austrian provinces of Burgenland and Salzburg, and the Italian regions of Campania, Sardinia and Veneto to their list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of places from which travels must enter a 10-day quarantine.

The latest additions, designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, take effect on Monday. Canada, Georgia, Iran, Jordan, Russia, Slovakia and Tunisia also join the list.

Switzerland earlier on Friday reported a record number of daily new infections.