Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic not near plateau in Maha, numbers can go up around Diwali: expert

As the increase in cases has declined, the number of tests conducted each day too has gone down, an official pointed out. As of Thursday evening, the caseload in Maharashtra was 14,93,884 and the death toll 39,430.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:55 IST
Pandemic not near plateau in Maha, numbers can go up around Diwali: expert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Even as the daily spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down to 15,000 or less in the last few days, a medical expert warned on Friday that the numbers could surge again during Diwali. As the increase in cases has declined, the number of tests conducted each day too has gone down, an official pointed out.

As of Thursday evening, the caseload in Maharashtra was 14,93,884 and the death toll 39,430. While the spike in cases on Thursday was 13,395, it had crossed 24,000 earlier. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, member of the state's technical committee on COVID-19, said, "Many health officials including me are of the opinion that we should not expect any relief till the Diwali festival is over. Because people tend to go out more during this period, increasing the chances of exposure as well as spreading infection.

"The slight decline in daily cases in the last few days should not be interpreted as the beginning of a plateau or a peak period getting over. Forget about a second wave, the first wave would not be over till Diwali," he told PTI. "We need at least 15 straight days of decline in COVID-19 cases to talk about a plateau (a stage before the number of new infections begins to fall)." However, asked about his view on more and more establishments reopening, he said, "We can not ask people to stay at home any longer. Several jobs are at stake and economy needs to move as well.

"If we increase tests, it will help check the spread of the infection," Dr Salunkhe added. "There are some technical challenges which have brought down the daily testing figures. We were conducting around 80,000 to 90,000 tests in September but now it is around 70,000," said a senior health department official.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the state government had failed to ramp up testing. "The infection in Mumbai has jumped from 13.63 per cent in August to 17.5 per cent in September. The average daily testing in Mumbai was merely 11,796 in September," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

17.26 million married children and adolescents in 10-19 age group present in India: CRY

There are 17.26 million married children and adolescents within the age group of 10-19 years in India, child rights NGO CRY said in a new study, highlighting the burden of under-age marriage plaguing the country. The study Status and Decada...

Trump urges negotiators to 'go big' on coronavirus relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on coronavirus relief legislation to go big.Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big, he said in a tweet. Also Read Looking forward to October 15 ...

ISL: East Bengal appoint Robbie Fowler as head coach

East Bengal have appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team which will take part in the 2020-21 Indian Super League ISL. We are happy to appoint the legendary Robbie Fowler as th...

NRI quota in PG Medical & dental courses in Private colleges is not sacrosanct: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not sacrosanct in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020