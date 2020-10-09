Tripura-cadre IAS officer dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old IAS officer of the Tripura-cadre died of COVID-19 on Friday, authorities at a private hospital here said. The official, who was being treated at a hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, was shifted to Pune but was declared `brought dead' on arrival at Ruby Hall Clinic here on Friday afternoon, they said.

The 2015-batch IAS officer who hailed from Maharashtra had recently returned to his home in Parbhani district on leave. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to condole the officer's death.