Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump official says vaccine expected starting in January

A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the US can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month. "We think we can start sometime in October," Trump said at a White House press briefing last month. Kadlec wasn't the first health official to counter the president's optimistic timeline.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 03:42 IST
Trump official says vaccine expected starting in January

A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the US can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month. And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill-prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr Robert Kadlec said in an email on Friday that the administration "is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines... to ensure delivery starting January 2021." Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response. HHS says a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year but will take time to distribute. President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. "We think we can start sometime in October," Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn't the first health official to counter the president's optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year "pending FDA authorizations". And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government's vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know "by late October, or November, or in December" whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump's priority is to distribute a vaccine "as soon as possible". Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn't correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn't see a vaccine sooner than January. Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration's response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic senses opportunity against Nadal

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sundays final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king. The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but...

Czech Republic reports 8,618 new coronavirus cases in one day, fourth record tally in row

The Czech Republics daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 8,618 on Friday, the fourth record tally in a row, Health Ministry data showed.The total number of cases rose to 109,374 in the country of 10.7 million. The government has ann...

U.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Group, says Senator Rubio

Senator Marco Rubio, who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue investigations of Chinese companies, called on Friday for the U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public offering for Chinas Ant Group, t...

U.S., AstraZeneca strike deal for COVID-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump

The U.S. government has awarded 486 million to AstraZeneca Plc to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody treatment, a similar class of drug that was used in treating President Donald Trump.The agreement, und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020