Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's far-right Vox party to challenge Madrid COVID curbs in court

Spain's far-right Vox party said it would lodge a court appeal against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid, as thousands of police on Saturday enforced curbs intended to contain one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks. Vox leader Santiago Abascal also called for demonstrations against the restrictions, implemented on Friday by the government via a state of emergency.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:30 IST
Spain's far-right Vox party to challenge Madrid COVID curbs in court

Spain's far-right Vox party said it would lodge a court appeal against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid, as thousands of police on Saturday enforced curbs intended to contain one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal also called for demonstrations against the restrictions, implemented on Friday by the government via a state of emergency. "I have given instructions to appeal to the Constitutional Court (against) the illegal state of emergency," he tweeted late on Friday.

Abascal's move escalates a standoff between Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the conservative-led Madrid regional government, on which Vox holds 12 of 132 seats, and which argues that the government's curbs are illegal and excessive and will spell disaster for the local economy. The restrictions include a ban on leaving locked-down areas other than for work, school or medical reasons. Around 7,000 police were deployed on roads, rail stations and at airports to make sure 3.8 million people affected in the capital city and eight satellite towns abided by them, the interior ministry said.

The regional authorities, which support localised lockdowns, imposed less stringent curbs on Saturday on four satellite towns after infection rates there rose. The government said rising infection rates across Madrid meant it was essential to lock down the entire city.

Some residents felt anger over the political bickering. "I feel frustrated, deceived, I feel afraid because I see that we are in the middle of political disputes that lead nowhere," Miguel Angel, 63, a Madrid resident, said.

The Madrid region had 723 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the two weeks to Oct. 8, according to the World Health Organization, making it Europe's second densest cluster after Andorra. Spain said on Friday it had recorded 861,112 coronavirus cases - the highest number in Western Europe - and 32,929 deaths.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...

Swimming fraternity welcomes resumption of Olympic training with sport-specific SOP issued by Sports Ministry

The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country after the Sports Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures SOP on Friday outlining the use of swimming pools for competitive swimme...

Rajasthan: Family of priest burnt alive refuses to cremate body until govt fulfils demands

The family of a temple priest who was burnt alive allegedly by land grabbers in Rajasthans Karauli district refused to cremate his body on Saturday till their demands are fulfilled by the state government. Babu Lal Vaishnav was caught by fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020