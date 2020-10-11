Milan site of 2 anti-mask protests despite surge

Milan was the site of two anti-mask protests on Saturday, even as Italy undergoes a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Health Ministry reported another 5,724 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths.

Most cases were asymptomatic and determined through increased testing — more than 133,000 in the period. Protesters at one of the demonstrations complained about measures they call harsh, including a new order for all Italians to wear masks outdoors or face fines of up to 1,000 euros (USD 1,200).

Most of the new cases are in Lombardy in the north, which tallied 1,140 new infections, followed by Campania, which includes Naples, and Veneto. Italy has reached totals of nearly 350,000 confirmed cases and 36,140 deaths.