French tourist tests positive for coronavirus in TN

A French tourist on a visit to this island town has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital, Health department officials said on Sunday. The 44-year old woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ramanathapuram for treatment, they said.

She had arrived here on October 9 and had visited several places in and around the town. Three other women who accompanied her were in isolation in a hotel here under the supervision of the Health department, the officials said.