Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu Rao Hospital sanitisation begins, OPD expected to reopen soon

The sanitisation of Hindu Rao Hospital started on Sunday, a day after 20 COVID-19 patients of civic-run facility were shifted to two Delhi government hospitals, officials said. The Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities. Hindu Rao Hospital was earlier made a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 00:23 IST
Hindu Rao Hospital sanitisation begins, OPD expected to reopen soon

The sanitisation of Hindu Rao Hospital started on Sunday, a day after 20 COVID-19 patients of civic-run facility were shifted to two Delhi government hospitals, officials said. Sources said the OPD of the 900-bed hospital is expected to be reopened again to the regular patients in a few days.

Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while there in ICU were retained, a senior official said. The Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities.

Hindu Rao Hospital was earlier made a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier. The move to shift patients had come a day after the resident doctors of the hospital went on a "symbolic indefinite strike" over their due salaries for the last three months.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Sardana, president of Resident Doctors' Association of the hospital, said, "Tomorrow we have a meeting with commissioner of NDMC on the issue. Further course of action will be decided after that." North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday claimed that the plan to shift patients had been underway for the last one week. "On an average, about 20-25 patients were being treated at the 900-bed facility, so we were in communication with officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Association, planning to shift COVID-19 patients to other facilities and start regular OPD at Hindu Rao," he had said..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha by-polls: BJP declares candidates, Cong, BJD gear up to announce nominees

With the BJP announcing its candidates for the upcoming by-polls to two Assembly constituencies in Odisha, political activities are gradually intensifying in the state as the ruling BJD and the Congress are zeroing in on their nominees. Man...

EXCLUSIVE-TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public -sources

Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter...

Assam will start 'strict fight' against 'Love Jihad' if BJP again comes to power in 2021: Himanta

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state government will start a strict fight against Love Jihad if the saffron party again comes to power in the 2021 assembly elections. Election to the 126-member A...

Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case

A federal appeals court issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Pax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020