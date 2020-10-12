Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 11, matching the number of new cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infection that originated from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, rose to 32 from 23 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,578, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.