Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal: 2nd Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nepal's education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 -- the second Cabinet minister to have contracted the deadly viral infection, according to media reports.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:04 IST
Nepal: 2nd Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 -- the second Cabinet minister to have contracted the deadly viral infection, according to media reports. Pokharel, who was admitted to Patan Hospital on Saturday evening after developing mild fever, tested positive for the virus on Sunday afternoon during a PCR test, MyRepublic reported on Sunday.

His health is stable, according to a member of the minister's secretariat. Pokharel is the second minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to have contracted the contagion, which has so far infected over 107,750 people and claimed 636 lives in the Himalayan nation. On Saturday, Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai announced on social media that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 and requested all those who came in his contact to be on alert.

According to a report in The Himalayan Times, both Bhattarai and Pokharel had attended a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Bhattarai had also met India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday to discuss ways to promote tourism in both countries.

Kwatra has quarantined himself. However, his health is good and he has not developed any symptoms of infection, Indian Embassy spokesperson Abhisekh Dubey said on Sunday..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

MI bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited the teams bowling unit for the five-wicket IPL win over Delhi Capitals, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not conceding too many runs at the death overs proved crucial. Defendi...

Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle

Textile firm Raymond on Monday said it has appointed Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Raymond Lifestyle. Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business includ...

Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018. It was an injustice to reject the forest ri...

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britains word cannot be tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020