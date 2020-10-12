Mamata urges people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations during the festive season

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee Monday said there are instances of COVID-19becoming air borne and the community transmission of thecontagion has started in the state and urged people tostrictly adhere to the regulations during the coming festiveseason

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting,said "I ask everybody to follow the COVID-19 safety protocolsduring the festive season. There are instance of communitytransmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becomingair borne." State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay saidmeasures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirustests and treatment.