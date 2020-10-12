Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most prisoners of Jammu jail who tested COVID positive have recovered: Official

Seventy-two of the 80 prisoners of the district jail here in Amphalla, who had tested COVID-19 positive over a fortnight ago, have recovered, an official said on Monday as authorities started retesting inmates and staff for the coronavirus.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:21 IST
Most prisoners of Jammu jail who tested COVID positive have recovered: Official

Seventy-two of the 80 prisoners of the district jail here in Amphalla, who had tested COVID-19 positive over a fortnight ago, have recovered, an official said on Monday as authorities started retesting inmates and staff for the coronavirus. With 83 positive cases – 80 prisoners and three staff members – the jail had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among prisons in the Jammu region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It was followed by 51 positive cases in Kathua district jail, 50 in Rajouri district jail, 24 in Bhaderwah jail in Doda district and four in the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal in Jammu. "Out of the 80 prisoners, who tested positive for COVID-19 over a fortnight back, 72 have been cured after successful treatment," Jammu District Jail SuperintendentMirza Saleem Ahmad Beig told PTI.

Re-testing exercise in the jail started this morning, he said and added that the three staff members, who were found positive for the coronavirus earlier, have tested negative this time. However, Beig said that in the fresh re-testing drive 10 prisoners, including two new inmates, have been found positive. They are asymptomatic and are being provided necessary treatment, the superintendent said. He said that precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, a police official said that a 75-year-old prisoner from the Bhaderwah jail in Doda district died of COVID-19 at a hospital here, which is also, incidentally, the first death among prisoners lodged in different jails in the Jammu region.

The elderly prisoner, who was facing murder charge, had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital here. He breathed his last on Sunday, the official said. He said the deceased was suffering from various ailments including diabetes and hypertension.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging batt...

After molesting 4-year-old girl, man attacks cops; shot at

EDS Correcting word in 1st para Bengaluru, Oct 12 PTI A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest him. Dinesh 32 attacked the policemen ...

PAG-led consortium to acquire city-based API manufacturer

Private equity firm PAG-led consortium has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in city-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API maker Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclo...

Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahces Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020