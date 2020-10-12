Left Menu
Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj

The state's death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said. The number of active cases stands at 21,671, while 1,37,365 people have been discharged after treatment. Jaipur reported 338 new cases, Bikaner 353, Alwar 159 and Ajmer 88 among other places.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:03 IST
Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. The state's death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 21,671, while 1,37,365 people have been discharged after treatment. Jaipur reported 338 new cases, Bikaner 353, Alwar 159 and Ajmer 88 among other places. The COVID death toll in Jaipur so far is 338, followed by 157 in Jodhpur, 124 in Bikaner, 120 in Ajmer, 108 in Kota, 85 in Bharatpur, 71 in Pali, 55 in Udaipur, 49 in Nagaur, 46 in Alwar, 43 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand.

