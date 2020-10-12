Left Menu
France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths up

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood above the 17,000 level for the first time since the outbreak, at 17,029. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 95 to 32,825, versus 46 on Sunday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:02 IST
France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths up

French health authorities on Monday reported 8,505 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 26,896 and Sunday's 16,101.

The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood above the 17,000 level for the first time since the outbreak, at 17,029.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 95 to 32,825, versus 46 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 743,479.

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

