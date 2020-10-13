Left Menu
Czech government closing bars, shifting schools to distance learning amid COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-10-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 01:39 IST
The Czech government will order bars, restaurants and clubs closed from Wednesday until Nov. 3 and shift most schools to distance learning as it puts new measures in place to curb the fast spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Twitter on Monday that public gatherings would also be limited to six people, alcohol consumption in public spaces would be banned and masks would be required at public transport stops.

The Czech Republic is facing Europe's strongest surge in COVID-19 cases, when adjusted for population, as the number of infections detected since the outbreak started has soared to nearly 120,000, from around 25,000 at the start of September.

