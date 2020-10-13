Trump tests negative for COVID-19 -White House physician

Trump tests negative for COVID-19 -White House physicianReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 03:09 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday.
In a memo released by the White House, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card. He said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."
