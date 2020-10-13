Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 cases drop to below 60k, caseload rises to 71,75,880

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:55 IST
New COVID-19 cases drop to below 60k, caseload rises to 71,75,880
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday. The total cases mounted to 71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the fifth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

India registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 COVID-19 cases on September 17. There are 8,38,729 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.69 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.53 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested up to October 12 with 10,73,014 samples being tested on Monday.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires Argentina, October 13 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the countrys Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as ...

Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi. Superintendent of Police SP, City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.The police have begu...

UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions, minister says

The British government may have to impose stricter restrictions than it currently has if the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates in high risk areas, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

Rugby-'Not good enough', All Blacks look to make things right in Auckland

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith gave a scathing assessment of his performance in last weekends Bledisloe Cup test as New Zealand continued to pick at the scabs of the 16-16 draw with Australia on Tuesday. Smith was not alone in offering hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020