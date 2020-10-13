Left Menu
Kasturba Gandhi Hospital doctors threaten to go on strike from Wednesday over salary dues

The Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday once again threatened to go on a week-long strike starting Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:51 IST
Kasturba Gandhi Hospital doctors threaten to go on strike from Wednesday over salary dues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday once again threatened to go on a week-long strike starting Wednesday. It said that if their salary dues were not cleared they would further start mass resignation, even as the country faces its worst health emergency in a century.

In a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital, the resident doctors said, a "complete strike for seven days with effect from October 14 to October 20 due to non-payment of salaries and further mass resignation will be done." They added that from October 14 all emergency services will be stopped.

Earlier in June, they had threatened mass resignation over non-payment of salaries since March. Following this on June 11, the Delhi Medical Association had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an appointment, expressing its deep concern over the issue. (ANI)

