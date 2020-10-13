Left Menu
We have to be more careful about COVID-19 in winter: NITI Aayog

There is a stabilization in the impact of COVID-19 in the country, but we have to be more careful in our hygiene practices as it is a respiratory virus and most respiratory viruses escalate during winter, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:22 IST
Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog speaking at the press briefing on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

There is a stabilization in the impact of COVID-19 in the country, but we have to be more careful in our hygiene practices as it is a respiratory virus and most respiratory viruses escalate during winter, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Tuesday. Speaking at the Health Ministry press briefing here, Dr Paul said, "But we have to be prepared and strictly follow Covid preventive measures. In European countries, the second peak is seen, so we have to be extra cautious. This is also a festive season. There are gatherings. And it is a favourable condition for the virus to create super spreader events."

He said that people in the country don't have to create such a situation which will be counterproductive. "We don't have to create such a situation which is not in our benefit. We have to follow this Jan Andolan for Covid precautionary measures," he said. On the issue of preventing the virus, Dr Paul reiterated the need to wear masks to prevent transmission of the infection.

"The three-ply masks and homemade masks are beneficial for preventing the transmission of COVID-19. N95 masks are beneficial for health workers working in hospitals while surgical masks are effective in general practice use," he said. Speaking on India's vaccine trial, he said, "Phase two of two Indian indigenous vaccines is nearly completed. In early November we can have the results. The other vaccine is Serum Oxford vaccine-- undergoing phase three trial. Progress is good and by November end we may have results."

Meanwhile, Director General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava, who was also present at the press briefing, answered questions about the reinfection study done by the institute. "We are taking the cut off of about 100 days if reinfection occurs because we have assumed the life of antibiodies persists for 4 months, by some studies. It is still in progress and we will share the re-infection data soon," said Dr Bhargava.

"A few reinfection cases have been identified in India. There are two in Mumbai, and one in Ahmedabad, so far. As per the World Health Organisation, there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world," he added. (ANI)

