Meghalaya reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities

At least 67 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 7,841, an official said. Four more persons have died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 68, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district (45), West Garo Hills (10), Ri Bhoi district (5), two cases each from North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills district, and one case each from East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills district respectively. Meghalaya now has 2,367 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,406 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, tops the list of COVID-19 cases with 1,649 infections, War said. A total of 1.76 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he added.