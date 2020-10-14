Indian national declared COVID-19 positive during pre-departure testing in Singapore

Left Menu
A 31-year-old man from India, who tested COVID-19 positive during a pre-departure test on Monday before returning home, was among the four new imported cases reported in Singapore, a media report said on Wednesday.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 14-10-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 07:52 IST
A 31-year-old man from India, who tested COVID-19 positive during a pre-departure test on Monday before returning home, was among the four new imported cases reported in Singapore, a media report said on Wednesday. The training employment pass holder developed coronavirus symptoms on completion of Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on October 9 and tested positive on October 12 when he took a pre-departure test in order to return to India, The Straits Times reported.

He had mostly remained at a hostel, Dream Lodge, between October 9-12, but visited the National University Health System. The remaining three imported cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) here on Tuesday comprised a permanent resident who returned from India, a student's pass holder who arrived from France and a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry from the United Kingdom to visit a family member hospitalised here, the report.

said. They were all placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

With the four confirmed imported cases on Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 57,884 coronavirus infection. There was no new local case in the community or from workers' dormitories, the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases. It is also the first time since March 25 that no new cases from dormitories were reported.

The MOH also announced that the cluster at Mandai Lodge 1, one of the dormitories for foreign workers, has been closed as it has not had any new case linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods. The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to an average of fewer than one in the past week here.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case to none over the same period. With 12 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,725 patients have fully recovered from the disease. Thirty-five patients remain in hospital while 81 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from COVID-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes..

