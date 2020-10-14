Left Menu
Jharkhand reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 805, he said. Of the fresh fatalities, four were recorded in Ranchi, two in Dhanbad and one in Chatra.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 805, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were recorded in Ranchi, two in Dhanbad and one in Chatra. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 364, followed by East Singhbhum at 48 and Bokaro at 38.

Jharkhand now has 7,617 active coronavirus cases, while 85,314 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has conducted 32,186 sample tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he added.

