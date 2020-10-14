Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson not heading for a national lockdown yet, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 11:58 IST
UK PM Johnson not heading for a national lockdown yet, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not yet heading towards a full national lockdown in England despite calls from the opposition leader for a "circuit breaker" lockdown, Work and Pensions Minister Thérèse Coffey said on Wednesday.

"I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists - he takes that decision," Coffey told Sky. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three-week "circuit breaker" lockdown to save lives. Starmer said Johnson's attempt to tackle the virus wasn't working.

Asked if England was heading for a national lockdown in the next two weeks, Coffey said: "I don't believe that is the case but as I say this will continue to be a decision that the prime minister will lead on." Coffey said the three-tier system of lockdowns announced on Monday should be given a chance to work.

But government scientific advisers said in a paper due to be published on Wednesday that a two-week full lockdown from October 24 could reduce deaths for the rest of the year from about 19,900 to 12,100, The Times reported. The paper by Graham Medley, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says that "the optimal time for a break is always now; there are no good epidemiological reasons to delay the break."

If daily deaths reach more than 200, a circuit breaker could reduce the toll for the rest of the year from 80,000 to less than 40,000, The Times said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation rises to 1.32 pc in Sept mainly on costlier food articles

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32 per cent provisional for the month of September, 2020 ove...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeks case under SC/ST Act against cops, officials & probe by STF

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, seeking registration of criminal case under SCST Act against police personnel, medical staff and other ...

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020