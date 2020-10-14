Left Menu
Coronavirus still in community, says Singapore minister

The coronavirus has not been eradicated and is still circulating in the community, a senior Singaporean minister said on Wednesday as he warned against lowering of guard despite a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, three of which were imported infections and two were from the local community.

Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The coronavirus has not been eradicated and is still circulating in the community, a senior Singaporean minister said on Wednesday as he warned against lowering of guard despite a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases. Education Minister Lawrence Wong's comments came a day after the country reported no new COVID-19 cases in the local community or from workers' dormitories The "virus has not been eradicated", adding that "it's still circulating in our community", Wong, who also co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling COVID-19, said.

"The number is zero today (Tuesday), but we will likely see new cases popping up over time," said Wong in a Facebook post. Wong said he understood people felt tired about the current measures and wanted to resume more activities.

"We still need to keep our guard up and stay very disciplined in complying with all the necessary safeguards. That's the mindset that will enable us to continue on this path of progressive re-opening in a safe and sustainable manner," he said. Meanwhile, Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, three of which were imported infections and two were from the local community. With the latest cases, Singapore had 57,889 COVID-19 infections.

