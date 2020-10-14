Swiss report 2,823 new coronavirus cases

Left Menu
The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 2,823 within a day, double the increase reported five days ago, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Wednesday. The agency reported a total of 68,704 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by 8 to 1,816.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February and hit a record this month after dwindling to as few as three on June 1.

